Shots Fired At Park In Westchester

Zak Failla
Gunshots rang out at Sprain Ridge Park in Yonkers
Gunshots rang out at Sprain Ridge Park in Yonkers Photo Credit: Contributed

Shots rang out at a Westchester park on Monday night, though no one was struck by any bullets, police said.

Gunshots were heard at Sprain Ridge Park in Yonkers shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, prompting a heavy police response from investigators with the County, Yonkers, and Greenburgh Police Departments.

Police said that no one was shot or suffered any injuries.

Following the gunshots, several people were seen fleeing the area, though it is unclear whether they were responsible for the incident. The park was temporarily closed while police investigated the area.

The incident remains under investigation. 

