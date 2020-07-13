Serious Three-Vehicle Westchester Crash Closes Sprain Brook Parkway

One northbound lane of the Sprain Brook Parkway has reopened following a serious three-vehicle crash.

New York State Police said the incident took place around 2 p.m., on Monday, July 13, in Yonkers.

According to police, the crash, which reportedly involved a Department of Transportation vehicle, had closed all northbound lanes in the Yonkers region.

Traffic is still being diverted to the Cross County Parkway, police said.

One person was reportedly killed during the crash, but officials could not confirm.

According to police, parts of the roadway are expected to be closed for several hours.

