Road Rage: 2 Suspects Point Gun At Driver, Then Crash In Hawthorne, Police Say

Two suspects will be prosecuted by federal officials after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver at a stop light and then fleeing police before crashing in Northern Westchester.

The road rage incident started on Monday, Feb. 20 around 10:30 a.m. in Yonkers, when two drivers stopped at a traffic light on Lawrence Street exchanged words, which then escalated into the passenger of one of the cars pointing a gun at the driver of the second vehicle.

The victim then immediately drove away after seeing the gun and called police as the suspect's vehicle, a Chrysler 300, followed closely behind. Dispatchers stayed on the line with the victim driver as the chase continued north on the Saw Mill River Parkway, and numerous patrol units were sent to help.

Officers eventually caught up with the suspects and tried pulling the Chrysler over in the Elmsford area, but the vehicle would not stop and continued to Exit 25 in Hawthorne, where it tried to leave the parkway to travel on Route 9A.

However, the suspects did not anticipate the exit's sharp turn and slammed into a guardrail, leading the vehicle to become "crumpled," according to the Westchester County PD.

Both the driver and the passenger were then removed from the Chrysler and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities recovered an extended magazine with 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition under the front seat in addition to two loose bullets. Police then noticed a flashing light coming from something stowed away under the back seat and found an unloaded Polymer80 9 mm "ghost gun" with a green laser sight attached.

After an investigation, both men were discovered to be convicted felons that had previously served sentences for violent crimes, and one was found to still be on parole. As a result, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation then became involved, and the matter was turned over to the FBI.

The case will now be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The identity of the two suspects and their charges was not yet available for release.

"It’s good to know this gun is off the street and out of the hands of convicted felons," the Westchester County PD said of the incident in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.