Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To DWI Charge For Man In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County man was arrested for DWI by the Yorktown Police Department.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A Dutchess County man was nabbed for DWI after police received reports of an erratic driver.

Joseph Pezzullo, 65, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 1, by Yorktown Police after officers responded to a call of an erratic driver, said the Yorktown Police.

When officers responded to the area, they located a vehicle matching the one reported in the call. The officer made a traffic stop due to an inoperable headlight, police said.

An investigation found that Pezzullo was allegedly intoxicated and was arrested, police added.

Once at police headquarters, Pezzullo received a blood-alcohol level test which police say registered higher than the allowed .08 percent or higher.

He was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving while intoxicated with a BAC higher than .08 percent
  • Driving with an inoperable headlight

He was released on his own recognizance to the care of a responsible adult. 

