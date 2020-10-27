Police: Trio From Westchester, Fairfield Counties Stole $2,768 Worth Of Items From Macy's

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing more than 2K worth of good from Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall.
A trio from Westchester and Fairfield County were nabbed allegedly stealing more than $2K in goods from Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall.

Tonya Hanner, 54, of Mount Vernon, Damon Jones, 47, of Mount Vernon, and Cleon Clark, of Stamford, were arrested around 6:40 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, after officers stopped to investigate a vehicle parked in the fire lane of the mall, said the Yorktown Police.

A check of the vehicle found it was stolen from the City of Yonkers and as officers began investigating they noticed the three suspects working together allegedly stealing items worth $2,768 from Macy's, police said.

The three were transported to the Yorktown Police Department and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

