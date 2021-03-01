Police Searching For Two Suspects In Westchester Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Westchester and searching for two men who may be responsible.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, in the area of Echo Avenue and Main Street in New Rochelle, when police responded to a call for shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene they spotted a man fleeing the area on foot and were able to catch him. He was identified as Nasiem K. Lopez, 22, of White Plains, New Rochelle PD Captain Cosmo Costa said.

During a search of Lopez, he found with a Smith and Wesson handgun and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana, police said.

But during an investigation of the shooting, police found that Lopez was not involved, Costa said.

A further investigation found that two suspects, both Black men in their mid 20’s, one wearing a gray jacket and an orange hooded sweatshirt, the other wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt had fired handguns and fled on foot southbound on Echo Avenue, Costa added.

"It is unknown who, if anyone, was the intended target, and no victims were located," he said.

New Rochelle Police Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300

