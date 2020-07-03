Police Search For 14-Year-Old Who Ran Away From Hospital In Northern Westchester

New York State Police are searching for 14-year-old who ran away from a hospital in Northern Westchester.

Keon Luke was last seen on Monday, June 29 at approximately 3 p.m. at the Four Winds Hospital on Route 35 (Cross River Road) in the town of Lewisboro.

He is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call the New York State Police at (914)769-2600. Please reference case# 9674551.

