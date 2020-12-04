Police Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Westchester Man

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

Police said Gary Cohen, of Greenburgh, was last seen or heard from on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

His clothing description is unknown. Cohen has a history of depression and should be considered endangered, Greenburgh Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bridges of the Greenburgh Police Department Special Victims Unit. She can be reached at 914-989-1700 or 989-1735.

