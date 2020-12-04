Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Westchester Man

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Gary Cohen
Gary Cohen Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing man.

Police said Gary Cohen, of Greenburgh, was last seen or heard from on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

His clothing description is unknown. Cohen has a history of depression and should be considered endangered, Greenburgh Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bridges of the Greenburgh Police Department Special Victims Unit. She can be reached at 914-989-1700 or 989-1735.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.