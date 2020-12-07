Police: Armed Teen Who Threatened Girlfriend Apprehended Following Northern Westchester Pursuit

A Northern Westchester teen who was threatening his girlfriend, and was originally thought to have abducted the woman and a child, has been arrested on a probation violation charge.

Jacob Ruffin, 19, of Peekskill, was arrested around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, after Peekskill police responded to a home for a domestic violence incident involving a handgun, said Peekskill Police Chief Don Halmy.

A short time later, Ruffin was seen on the 1300 block of Howard Street, and a foot pursuit with responding officers ensued, Halmy said.

With the assistance of multiple agencies, a perimeter was established and Ruffin was found hiding on a nearby resident’s porch, the chief said.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, a handgun was also recovered, police said.

All other parties involved, including his girlfriend and child, were confirmed to be safe and unharmed, Halmy said.

Ruffin held at Peekskill Police Dept pending arraignment on a probation violation warrant.

Additional are charges expected.

The initial report of Ruffin abducting his girlfriend and child at gunpoint during this incident was subsequently found to be unsubstantiated.

"This agency would like to commend all of its officers that responded to this serious incident as well as all responding outside agencies for their assistance, to include FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Westchester County Dept of Public Safety, New York State Police, Yorktown Police Dept and MTA PD," Halmy said.

