Police & Fire

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Delivery Van In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a delivery van on I-95 in Westchester County.
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a delivery van in Westchester.

The incident happened around 5:32 a.m., Monday, March 8, when the New York State Police received a report from NYPD of a pedestrian struck by a delivery van in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Exit 14 in the town of Pelham, said the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the pedestrian was struck at approximately 5:12 a.m., and FDNY Ambulance initially responded and treated the pedestrian, who was declared dead at 5:35 a.m. 

The driver of the delivery van was not injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

