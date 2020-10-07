Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

One Killed In Northern Westchester House Fire

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mount Kisco Fire Department crews worked to knock down a house fire that killed a man and hospitalized his wife.
Mount Kisco Fire Department crews worked to knock down a house fire that killed a man and hospitalized his wife. Photo Credit: Mount Kisco Fire Department

A 92-year-old man was killed, his 85-year-old wife and a firefighter were hospitalized after a two-alarm fire broke out in a Northern Westchester home.

First responders were dispatched at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 to a Brandon Drive residence in Mount Kisco, where there was a report of a fire that had sparked in a garage and spread to the home, fire officials said.

After several hours battling the blaze, multiple agencies got the flames under control while the homeowners were transported to Westchester Medical Center, the man in serious condition, his wife with minor injuries to her hands.

The man was treated at the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, though the cause of death has not been released. A firefighter also was treated for minor injuries at Northern Westchester Hospital.

The names of the two victims were not released. The investigation into the fire determined that it was accidental in nature, though no cause has been released by officials. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.