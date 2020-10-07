One Killed In Northern Westchester House Fire

A 92-year-old man was killed, his 85-year-old wife and a firefighter were hospitalized after a two-alarm fire broke out in a Northern Westchester home.

First responders were dispatched at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 to a Brandon Drive residence in Mount Kisco, where there was a report of a fire that had sparked in a garage and spread to the home, fire officials said.

After several hours battling the blaze, multiple agencies got the flames under control while the homeowners were transported to Westchester Medical Center, the man in serious condition, his wife with minor injuries to her hands.

The man was treated at the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, though the cause of death has not been released. A firefighter also was treated for minor injuries at Northern Westchester Hospital.

The names of the two victims were not released. The investigation into the fire determined that it was accidental in nature, though no cause has been released by officials.

