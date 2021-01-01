Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In Four-Alarm Westchester Apartment Fire

Bruce Avenue in Yonkers.
Bruce Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed after a four-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Westchester overnight.

The blaze in the five-story, brick building, located on Bruce Avenue in Yonkers, began at around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, and the building was heavily damaged before the fire was brought under control.

The identity of the person killed, who is a middle-aged man according to a report by Pix 11, has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

