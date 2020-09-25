One Killed In Fiery Crash Between Mercedes-Benz, Jeep In Westchester

One person was killed in a fiery crash when a Jeep struck a Mercedes-Benz that wound up striking a pole, catching fire, and killing the driver in Westchester, police said.

Two vehicles were traveling towards each other on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, when they collided near the intersection of Arlington Street.

Officials said the Jeep was traveling north on Central Park Avenue and turning onto Arlington Street when the driver was struck by the southbound Mercedes.

The Mercedes continued traveling down the roadway before hitting a pole, then a tree, causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the Mercedes - reportedly a man in his early 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for minor injuries and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The crash forced a closure of Central Park Avenue for several hours as police investigated the scene.

More information, including the identity of the victim, is expected to be released on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

