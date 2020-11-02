Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
One Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
One person was killed in a house fire in Yonkers.
One person was killed in a house fire in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person died in an early morning fire in Westchester County.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at 144 Waverly St., in Yonkers near Park Hill Avenue, according to News 12 Westchester.

One person perished in the fire, fire officials said.

The Yonkers Fire Department said early Monday it was investigating the incident and had not released the name of the victim.

Currently, Waverly Street is shut down and fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

