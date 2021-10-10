Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Southwest Cancels 1,800-Plus Weekend Flights, Citing Air Traffic Control Issues, Weather
Police & Fire

One Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Mountain In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the crash happened (marked in red) in Orange County: Storm King Mountain in Cornwall.
The area where the crash happened (marked in red) in Orange County: Storm King Mountain in Cornwall. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a helicopter crash in the Hudson Valley.

Authorities responded to the crash in the Orange County town of Cornwall at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

State Police confirmed that a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain near State Route 218.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The individual's identity has not yet been released.

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by New York State Fire, local fire departments, and forest rangers.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.