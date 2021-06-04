Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Escapes Injury After Hitting Pole, Flipping Vehicle On Route 22, Police Say
Police & Fire

One Dead After Car Crashes Into Canal In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters search a canal in the Pelham Manor area for victims of a vehicle crash. Photo Credit: James O'Toole
The FDNY on the scene to help rescue potentially trapped motorists. Photo Credit: James O'Toole

One person has died after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Westchester while another person managed to escape.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, after the vehicle pulled out of the parking lot of BJ's Gas at 5 Sector Lane in Pelham Manor and went straight into the canal where it became submerged, according to ABC 7 New York.

The person who died was reportedly pulled from the water by first responders in cardiac arrest and transported by Pelham Manor EMS to an area hospital.

A second person was able to escape the vehicle on their own.

Firefighters from several departments are still searching the scene for possible victims, ABC 7 said.

Mount Vernon Police said on Twitter that due to the investigation, the Fulton Avenue Drawbridge would be closed for several hours.

Police said motorists are advised to use the Hutchinson River Parkway or the 5th Avenue/Dyre Avenue/Boston Road routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.