Numerous Guns Seized From Home In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested following a months-long investigation into the alleged manufacture, sale, and possession of illegal firearms.

David Goldberg Jr., age 23, of Carmel, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 2, following a warrant search of his residence, Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., said.

According to Langley, deputies, and members of the department's Narcotic Enforcement Unit seized 10 unlawfully possessed pistols, one unlawfully possessed assault rifle, 67 large capacity ammunition feeding devices, as well as tools and parts to make more than 20 additional firearms.

Except for one, none of the firearms had a serial number, Langley said.

Goldberg was charged with:

Criminal possession of a dangerous weapon

Criminal sale of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

10 count criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon, four-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Goldberg Jr. was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

The following assisted in the investigation:

Town of Carmel Police Department

FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force

Putnam County District Attorney’s Office

