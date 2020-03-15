Contact Us
Breaking News: Third New Yorker Dies Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Police & Fire

Northern Westchester Underage Drinking Detail Involves 16 Stores

Zak Failla
New York State Police investigated 16 Northern Westchester stores with an undercover underage agent. Photo Credit: Provided

New York State Police investigators found that more than a dozen Northern Westchester businesses were complying with liquor laws during an undercover sting operation.

State Police in Somers executed an underage drinking detail, which found that 16 Westchester stores were all in compliance and refused to sell booze to an undercover, underage operative.

The establishments that were visited and found to be in compliance:

  • Somers Wine & Spirits on 325 Route 100 in Somers;
  • Decicco’s on Route 202 in Somers;
  • Sunoco on Route 100 in Somers;
  • Val Bens Deli on Route 202 in Somers;
  • Somers Mobil Mart on Route 100 in Somers;
  • 7-Eleven on 112 Route 100 in Somers;
  • Fifth Division Market and Deli on 786 Route 35 in Lewisboro;
  • Salem Wine and Liquor on Route 35 in Lewisboro;
  • Mobil Gas Station on Route 35 in Lewisboro;
  • Acme Supermarket on Route 22 in Lewisboro;
  • Goldens Bridge Fine Wine and Spirits on Route 22 in Lewisboro;
  • Cross River Wine and Spirits on Route 121 in Lewisboro;
  • Cross River Shell Station Mini Mart on Route 121 in Lewisboro;
  • Cameron’s Deli on Route 35 in Lewisboro;
  • Greenway Markets on Route 121 in Lewisboro;
  • Swan Deli on Route 22 in North Salem.

