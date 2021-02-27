Northern Westchester Duo Nabbed With Edible Marijuana During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A duo from Northern Westchester was busted with a host of alleged drugs following a traffic stop in Fairfield County, according to authorities.

The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:20 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, when officers pulled over a Hyundai with New York tags on a report of possible narcotic activity, said police.

The vehicle was found parked legally on the corner of Pemberwick Road occupied by two men who were later identified as Artem Golikov, age 24, of Armonk, and Evan Lasseter, age 18, of Lincolndale, Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

When officers interviewed the two Lasseter admitted to purchasing marijuana edibles from Golikov negotiated through a social media platform and paid for electronically.

A search of the vehicle found numerous items including marijuana, several bags of marijuana edibles including gummy worms, peach rings, rainbow bells, and more, Zucerrella said.

Officers also found $352 in cash, an iPhone 12, and a silver digital scale.

In total all of the drugs weight 2,682 grams, police said.

Golikov was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

Sale of a controlled substance

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Lasseter was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released on a promise to appear notice.

