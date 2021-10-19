New Details Released After Fiery Fatal Head-On Westchester Crash

New details have emerged in a fiery Westchester County crash that left one person dead.

It happened around 11:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17 in the area of Saw Mill River Road and Fieldcrest Drive in the Elmsford area of Greenburgh.

According to Lieutenant Kobie Powell of the Greenburgh Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicles involved, a Honda sedan and a fuel tanker, were engulfed in flames.

Upon the arrival of emergency responders, attempts were unsuccessful to save the driver of the sedan, Powell said.

The operator of the fuel tanker was able to escape with minor injuries.

Greenburgh detectives responded to the scene and conducted an accident investigation.

Detectives determined that the passenger car involved in the accident was traveling northbound on Saw Mill River Road and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer, Powell said.

Upon colliding, it was reported the passenger vehicle and the tractor portion of the fuel tanker burst into flames.

"Fortunately, the trailer portion (carrying gasoline) did not ignite," Powell said.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

