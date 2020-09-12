Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Westchester Crash

A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Westchester.

It happened at around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 in Yonkers at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue at Walnut Street.

Yonkers Police Department officers responded to the scene after a Westchester County Department of Public Safety report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers observed an accident scene involving one motorcycle and one motor vehicle, said Yonkers PD Detective/Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

The two motorcycle occupants, a male operator and female passenger, were down on the street and unresponsive, according to Politopoulos.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the female motorcycle passenger was taken to a local area hospital where she subsequently died from her injuries, Politopoulos said.

The two occupants of the motor vehicle, a female operator and male passenger, were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Politopoulos.

Police cordoned off the scene and initiated an accident investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Traffic Unit accident investigators responded to the scene to interview subjects and witnesses, review surveillance video, process forensic evidence, and analyze the accident scene.

The investigation has revealed that the motorcycle, a 2020 Jiangsu Baodi, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Yonkers Avenue when it struck a 2018 Honda Civic that was turning left onto Walnut Street from westbound Yonkers Avenue, said Politopoulos.

The force of the impact resulted in the motorcycle's occupants being thrown from the motorcycle and the Honda Civic being spun around, according to Politopoulos. Evidence at the scene indicated that only one of the motorcycle occupants may have been wearing a helmet, he added.

The motorcycle operator was a 31-year-old resident of the Bronx, said police. The passenger was a 45-year-old Yonkers resident.

Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The occupants of the Honda Civic are local residents and cooperating with authorities.

No criminal charges or vehicle and traffic law violations were issued to the operator of the Honda Civic.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.