Man Nabbed With Weapons Cache, Drugs In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was busted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley with a weapons small weapons cache, illegal ammunition, and illicit drugs, investigators said.

Troopers on patrol from the Stormville barracks stopped Greenwich resident Jason Delvecchio shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County, in the Town of East Fishkill, when he committed a traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that inside Delvecchio’s 2014 Dodge 1500 that he was in possession of drugs and illegal weapons.

According to police, Delvecchio was in illegal possession of a Ruger .22LR revolver, a CZ-75 9MM semiautomatic handgun, a Glock 17 9MM semiautomatic handgun, a homemade semiautomatic handgun, multiple high capacity magazines, and approximately 14 grams of lorazepam.

Delvecchio was arrested without incident and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large ammunition feeding device, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Delvecchio was released and scheduled to return to the town of East Fishkill Court at a later date to respond to the charges.

