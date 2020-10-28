Man Nabbed Using Fake Tag During Stop On Taconic Parkway, Police Said

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly driving a vehicle with a fake license plate in Northern Westchester.

Ivan Mejia, of Shrub Oak, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 25, after a Yorktown Police officer was dispatched to a report of a possible stolen vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic Parkway, said the Yorktown Police.

The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Route 132, police said.

During an investigation, it was determined that Mejia had allegedly placed a forged New Jersey temporary tag on the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and released on his own recognizance.

