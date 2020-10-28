Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Nabbed Using Fake Tag During Stop On Taconic Parkway, Police Said

The Taconic Parkway near Route 132 in Yorktown.
The Taconic Parkway near Route 132 in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly driving a vehicle with a fake license plate in Northern Westchester.

Ivan Mejia, of Shrub Oak, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 25, after a Yorktown Police officer was dispatched to a report of a possible stolen vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic Parkway, said the Yorktown Police.

The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Route 132, police said.

During an investigation, it was determined that Mejia had allegedly placed a forged New Jersey temporary tag on the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and released on his own recognizance. 

