Man Nabbed Filming Volleyball Players At Marist College For Sexual Gratification, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly filming members of the Marist College volleyball team for sexual gratification.
A Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly filming members of the Marist College volleyball team for sexual gratification. Photo Credit: Wikipedia.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly filming 10 victims for sexual gratification at Marist College.

Dutchess County resident Richard G. Kelly, of Hyde Park, was arrested by state police on Tuesday, March 16, for 14 counts of unlawful surveillance, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The arrest stems from an investigation and prior arrest of Kelly by the State Police in 2020 when investigators discovered additional evidence of Kelly illegally filming 10 victims for sexual gratification at Marist College while employed with the men’s Marist Volleyball club team.

Kelly was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Hyde Park Court on Wednesday, March 31.

