Man Killed When Tree Falls On Compact SUV In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle during the height of the severe round of storms last week.

At approximately 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, state police troopers in Dutchess County responded to the area of mile marker 43.4 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill for a report of a tree falling on a vehicle.

An investigation revealed the 2019 Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound when a tree fell on the vehicle due to storm activity, state police said.

The front passenger, Willie J. Dinkins, 73 years, of Pleasant Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

East Fishkill Fire and Rescue Departments as well as the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office were on scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

