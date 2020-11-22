Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Issued Summons For Allegedly Dumping Construction Debris On Northern Westchester Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Baldwin Road in Yorktown Heights.
Baldwin Road in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Putnam County man has been issued a summons for allegedly dumping construction debris in the roadway in Northern Westchester County.

Charles Valt, 48, of Garrison, was issued the summons for dumping on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after Yorktown Police received a report of the debris in the roadway on Baldwin Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

An investigation found the debris had been dumped on the side of the roadway and police were able to identify Valt as the person responsible,  Yorktown Police said.

Valt responded to Baldwin Road where he was charged with dumping and issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. 

