Man Injured In Deck Collapse At Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

One person has been injured after a second-story deck collapsed in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in Rockland County at a residential home in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo.

One 58-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps & Rockland Paramedic Services, Ramapo Police said.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 is also on scene as well as RPD detectives and the Building Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.