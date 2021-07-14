Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Injured In Deck Collapse At Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was injured after a second-story deck collapsed at a Hillcrest home.
One person was injured after a second-story deck collapsed at a Hillcrest home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

One person has been injured after a second-story deck collapsed in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in Rockland County at a residential home in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo. 

 One 58-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps & Rockland Paramedic Services, Ramapo Police said.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 is also on scene as well as RPD detectives and the Building Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.