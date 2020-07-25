Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Pole In Northern Westchester Charged With DWI, Police Say

Zak Failla
Croton Lake Road in Yorktown.
Croton Lake Road in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was hospitalized after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a utility pole in Northern Westchester.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department responded to a one-car crash on Croton Lake Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 when a driver struck a utility pole.

Police said that the driver, West Hempstead resident Michael Abitabile lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck the police while allegedly driving drunk.

Abitabile, 38, was arrested and transported to Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Following his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Yorktown Police Department, charged with driving while intoxicated and cited for failing to use a designated lane.

Following his arrest, Abitabile was released and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 3. 

