Man Found Dead In Parking Lot Of Westchester ShopRite

A man was found dead in the parking lot of the ShopRite grocery store in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police County are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Westchester County.

The man was found Saturday morning, June 5 in the parking lot of the store located on Prospect Street in Yonkers.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said the investigation is pending the outcome of the medical examiner's investigation.

The man has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for. updates. 

