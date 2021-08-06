Man Found Dead In Parking Lot Of Westchester ShopRite

Police County are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Westchester County.

The man was found Saturday morning, June 5 in the parking lot of the store located on Prospect Street in Yonkers.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said the investigation is pending the outcome of the medical examiner's investigation.

The man has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for. updates.

