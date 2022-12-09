Contact Us
Man Fires Gun At Car During Illegal Street Race In Mount Pleasant: Police

Ben Crnic
The Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.
The Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A 49-year-old man has been charged with shooting at his opponent in an illegal speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Ossining resident Andres Rosales participated in a speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, according to New York State Police. 

During the race, Rosales fired multiple rounds from a handgun toward his opponent's vehicle, police said. 

Rosales was later arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and charged with both second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to authorities. 

Rosales was arraigned in New Castle Court and is held in Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond, police said. 

