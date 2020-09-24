Man Extradited From Northern Westchester To Fairfield County On Stalking Charge

A warrant was put out for the arrest of a man who allegedly harassed and contacted a woman excessively since June of 2020; after he was taken into custody by police in Northern Westchester, he was then brought to Fairfield County for arraignment and sentencing.

Police responded to a parking lot of a Westport business on a threatening complaint on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The victim told police that Anthony Alfano, who had fled the scene, had been following her and ultimately approached her, and threatened her life when she avoided his advances, according to Westport Police.

According to the victim, Alfano had been doggedly contacting her since June of this year, often in a harassing manner, police said. Alfano later denied the allegations.

He was first taken into custody by the Ossining Police Department on Friday, Sept. 11, then transferred into Westport Police custody on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Alfano was charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree stalking, second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment. He was put into custody in lieu of $2,500 bail.

