Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Limit In Westchester, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with a previous DWI was arrested by New York State Police in Westchester after he was busted for alleged impaired driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit.

Troopers in Rye stopped Bridgeport resident Oliver Vicente-Vicente at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, when he allegedly committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-95.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Vicente-Vicente was allegedly intoxicated, he was taken into custody, and transported to the New York State Police barrack in New Rochelle.

Following his arrest, it was determined that Vicente-Vicente’s BAC was .19 percent, more than double the legal limit. It was later determined that Vicente-Vicente had a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years, elevating the charge against him.

Vicente-Vicente, 29, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony. He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear back in the City of Rye Court on Friday, June 26 to respond to the charge.

