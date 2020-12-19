Man Driving Stolen Vehicle In Northern Westchester Nabbed By Troopers, State Police Say

A Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car after being tracked down by state police in Northern Westchester.

Derek Sloane, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested around 3:40 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, after being stopped in Cortlandt by state police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, state police from the Cortlandt barracks were cross monitoring Putnam County 911 radio transmissions when they overheard the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office investigating a complaint of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

Troopers patrolled likely locations the suspect may have fled to and subsequently located Sloane on Route 9 and Highland Avenue.

Sloane was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated driving without a license.

Sloane was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in January 2021.

