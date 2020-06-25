Man Charged With Robbery, Assault After Incident At Northern Westchester Gas Station

A Putnam County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man at a Westchester gas pump and stealing his cell phone to keep him from calling law enforcement, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22, officers from the Yorktown Police Department responded to the Courtesy Shell gas station on East Main Street in Shrub Oak, where there was a report of an assault in progress.

Police spoke with the victim, who said that a man had allegedly attacked him by the gas pumps, punching him in the face and body, causing physical injury.

It is further alleged that the suspect - later identified as Putnam Valley resident Arthur Coppola, Jr., pushed his victim and “forcefully pulled a cell phone out of his hand so he could not use it," according to Yorktown Police.

Coppola then proceeded to flee the scene, prompting investigators to canvas the area for his vehicle, police said.

According to police, officers located Coppola and his vehicle parked and unoccupied in Yorktown. Further investigation led police to Coppola, who was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

Coppola, 53, was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment, Coppola was released and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of his victim.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 13 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.