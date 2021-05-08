Man Charged With First-Degree Rape In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester man is behind bars after being arrested for rape, New York State Police announced.

An investigation by State Police in Cortlandt and the City of Peekskill Police Department led to the arrest of Miguel Pillacela, 38, of Peekskill for first-degree rape, a felony, Capt. John Ryan announced.

Ryan said that the investigation by the two law enforcement agencies determined that Pillacela allegedly forcibly raped his victim in the town of Cortlandt.

No other details were released by police.

Following his arrest, Pillacela was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond.

