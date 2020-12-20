Man Charged With DWAI After Two-Car Crash In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester man was arrested after police responding to the scene of a two-car accident he was involved in found that he was impaired by drugs and in possession of suboxone, oxycodone and marijuana, police said.

William Gerbe III of Yorktown, 31, allegedly crashed into another vehicle on Underhill Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 after he failed to stay in the correct lane. Yorktown Police said he then fled the scene of the accident.

Gerbe was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was ticketed for second-degree unlicensed possession of marijuana and for driving infractions, police said.

Gerbe was released after processing and will appear in court in January.

