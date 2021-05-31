Contact Us
Man Charged With Cocaine Possession After Northern Westchester Traffic Stop, Police Say

New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for alleged possession of cocaine during a traffic stop.
A man was arrested for alleged felony cocaine possession following a traffic stop in Northern Westchester.

Dutchess County resident Daniel R. Usher, age 31, of Beacon, was arrested on Saturday, May 22, when New York State Police pulled over his 2012 Subaru Impreza on Route 9 in Croton-On-Hudson, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation during the stop determined Usher was driving while intoxicated and in possession of approximately 25.2 grams of cocaine.

Usher was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and DWI.

He was arraigned virtually before the town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance.

