Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing At Apartment In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
The area of the stabbing death. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester resident has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death another man.

Vitaly Werner, age 23, of Mamaroneck, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9, for the stabbing death of the 25-year-old, said Village of Mamaroneck Police Lt. Mark Gatta.

According to Gatta, the killing took place around 4:30 p.m., Feb. 9, when police received a 911 regarding a person stabbed inside an apartment at 300 Richbell Road in Mamaroneck.

Officers responded to the location and rendered aid to the victim, who had sustained a wound to his chest area. 

The man was transported to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gatta said.

Following an investigation, in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Werner, a 23-was placed under arrest and charged with Manslaughter, he added.

Vitaly was remanded to the Westchester County Jail on $20,000 bail.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the family.

