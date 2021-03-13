Man Caught With Drugs In Parking Lot At McDonald's In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 23-year-old Westchester man was arrested for alleged possession of drugs after being nabbed in the parking lot of an area McDonald's.

Navit Azizi, of Cortlandt, was arrested on Wednesday, March 10, after a Yorktown police on patrol conducting a business check of the McDonald's Restaurant on Crompond Road when he spotted an occupied vehicle, parked and running in the parking lot, Yorktown police said.

The officer went to check on the driver, later identified as Azizi, to make sure he was not in need of any assistance. While speaking to Azizi, the officer saw a clear plastic bag allegedly containing marijuana on the front passenger seat, police said.

An investigation was conducted at the scene, which revealed Azizi had an active warrant out of the City of Peekskill.

A further investigation revealed he allegedly had a quantity of Xanax pills in a clear plastic bag in the waistband of his pants, police said.

Azizi was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket.

Azizi was then taken into custody by Peekskill Police on the outstanding arrest warrant.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on March 25.

