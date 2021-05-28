Contact Us
Man Carjacked, Robbed In Driveway Of Westchester Home, Police Say

A New Rochelle man was carjacked and robbed in his driveway, according to New Rochelle Police.
A Fairfield County man was carjacked and had his necklace stolen in the driveway of his home.

The incident took place around 11:40 p.m., Thursday, May 27, when New Rochelle police officers were dispatched to 132 Beechwood Ave. on a report of an armed robbery of a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 39-year-old New Rochelle resident reported that after he pulled into his driveway and exited his car, he observed a Hyundai sedan pass him in a suspicious manner, said the New Rochelle Police.

Shortly after, according to the victim he was confronted by a black male in his 20s wearing a dark-colored gator style mask, and a Yankees baseball cap. 

The victim told officers the suspect pulled out a handgun and ripped the victim's chain from his neck before entering the victim’s car and driving off. 

The stolen BMW and the Hyundai were last seen fleeing the area on Beechwood Avenue towards Main Street, police said. 

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department’s General Investigation Unit at 914-654-2270.

