Man Blocks Roadway, Hits Vehicle, Fights With Officers In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for criminal mischief and other charges after he allegedly blocked a roadway.

Lehman Greene, 57, of Katonah, was arrested around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, after Yorktown Police responded to a complaint of a person blocking the roadway on Croton Heights Road, said the Yorktown Police.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Greene had stood in front of a vehicle while blocking the roadway, police said.

Greene then allegedly caused damage to the same vehicle by punching the hood of the vehicle several times causing more than $250 in damage, police added.

Despite multiple police requests to stop hitting the vehicle and blocking the roadway, Greene continued to do so.

Greene then allegedly charged at police and a taser was deployed on Greene and he was arrested while continuing to resist, police added.

After his arrest, Greene was taken to Westchester Medical Center for an evaluation.

He was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

