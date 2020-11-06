Man Accused Of Trying To Burn Down House During Northern Westchester Domestic Dispute

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the arson of a home with the residents inside that caused damage to the residence in Northern Westchester.

Michael Trestka, of Cortlandt, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4 by the New York State Police with assistance from the Westchester County Police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The fire took place around 10 a.m. when troopers responded to Redmill Road in the town of Cortlandt for a report of a domestic incident, said Hicks.

An investigation determined that during the domestic incident Trestka became locked out of the residence and set fire to a mattress he leaned up against the building in an attempt to burn the house with the victims inside, Hicks said.

When Trestka saw 911 was being contacted he fled the scene.

Trestka’s vehicle was located by Westchester County Police on the Sprain Brook Parkway a short time later and he was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had a small amount of LSD/Acid in his possession.

He was charged with:

Felony arson

Reckless endangerment

Menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Trestka was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail of $10,000 secure bond.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, Nov. 9.

