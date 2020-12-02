Man Accused Of Threatening Person With Knife In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly threatening a person with a knife and pushing them to the ground,

Muhammed Nagani, 62, of Yorktown was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 29, by Yorktown Police, after officers responded to a home for a report of domestic violence, police said.

Following an investigation into the incident, officers found that Nagani allegedly threatened a person with a knife, causing them to fear for their life, and then pushed them to the ground, police said.

Nagani was arrested and charged with:

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Harassment

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.