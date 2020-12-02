Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Threatening Person With Knife In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Yorktown Police arrested an area man for allegedly threatening a person with a knife and then pushed to the ground.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A Northern Westchester man was arrested for allegedly threatening a person with a knife and pushing them to the ground,

Muhammed Nagani, 62, of Yorktown was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 29, by Yorktown Police, after officers responded to a home for a report of domestic violence, police said.

Following an investigation into the incident, officers found that Nagani allegedly threatened a person with a knife, causing them to fear for their life, and then pushed them to the ground, police said.

Nagani was arrested and charged with:

  • Menacing
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Harassment

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

