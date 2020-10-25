Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing Thousands While Posing As Rent Collector In Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Sean P. Tully
Sean P. Tully Photo Credit: State Police

A Hudson Valley man is wanted for posing as a rent collector for his landlord, pocketing $3,500 in the process. 

Sean P. Tully, 56, is wanted in Dutchess County by the town of Amenia Court on charges of third-degree larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle, said state police. 

Police said Tully has tied to Rockland County and possibly the state of Arizona. He is bald, about 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, and has brown eyes. 

Those with information on Tully's whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 845-677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.