Man Accused Of Stealing $274 Worth Of Items From Macy's In Northern Westchester

A local man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise a Northern Westchester Macy's.

Lidia Fuego, 46, of Putnam Valley, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, after Yorktown Police responded to the Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a report of past theft, said the Yorktown Police.

Following an investigation, police found that Fuego allegedly stole assorted merchandise from the store worth $274.49, police said.

Fuego was charged with petit larceny and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

