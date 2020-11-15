Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing $274 Worth Of Items From Macy's In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall.
Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A local man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise a Northern Westchester Macy's.

Lidia Fuego, 46, of Putnam Valley, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 9, after Yorktown Police responded to the Macy's at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a report of past theft, said the Yorktown Police.

Following an investigation, police found that Fuego allegedly stole assorted merchandise from the store worth $274.49, police said.

Fuego was charged with petit larceny and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.