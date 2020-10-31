Man Accused Of Punching Woman In Head In Northern Westchester

A 34-year-old man was nabbed for assault after allegedly punching a woman in the head in Northern Westchester.

Richard Montero, of Yorktown, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24, after responding to a domestic call around 2:08 a.m., said Yorktown Police.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they determined that Montero allegedly punched a woman in the side and back of the head several times causing injury and pain.

Police also said Montero was wanted for failing to appear on an unrelated charge.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and failure to appear and released on his own recognizance.

