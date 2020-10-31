Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Punching Woman In Head In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Yorktown Police arrested a city man for allegedly punching a woman in the head more than once.
Yorktown Police arrested a city man for allegedly punching a woman in the head more than once. Photo Credit: File

A 34-year-old man was nabbed for assault after allegedly punching a woman in the head in Northern Westchester.

Richard Montero, of Yorktown, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24, after responding to a domestic call around 2:08 a.m., said Yorktown Police.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they determined that Montero allegedly punched a woman in the side and back of the head several times causing injury and pain.

Police also said Montero was wanted for failing to appear on an unrelated charge.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and failure to appear and released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.