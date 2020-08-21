Man Accused Of Punching, Stabbing Girlfriend In Northern Westchester

A 35-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stabbing and assaulting his girlfriend in Northern Westchester, police say.

Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan said on Friday morning, Aug. 21 that the department received a call from the Stamford Police Department that a female victim of a stabbing and an assault had just shown up in Stamford PD headquarters.

After a brief investigation by Stamford Police, it was determined that the victim, who needed immediate medical attention, had been assaulted and stabbed by her boyfriend and that the incident occurred in Pound Ridge, Ryan said.

Officers from the Pound Ridge Police Department met with Stamford PD at the Stamford Hospital Emergency Room and then met with the victim, also age 35, who had facial injuries and a stab wound on her left arm.

An investigation revealed that Mitchell K. Jean had been arguing with the victim, who was his girlfriend of two years, Ryan said.

During the course of the argument, Jean, who is 6-foot-3, 350 pounds allegedly punched the victim numerous times in the face, head and body, according to Ryan.

It is alleged he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the left arm, telling her he was going to kill her and dump her body in the woods in Pound Ridge, said Ryan.

The victim was able to escape from Jean at a gas station on Westchester Avenue in Scotts Corners in Pound Ridge and fled to Stamford PD.

After a brief investigation and with the assistance of Stamford PD, Jean surrendered to Pound Ridge Police at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Jean was then processed and arraigned in Pound Ridge.

Jean was charged with:

one count of third-degree robbery, a felony,

one count of second-degree assault, a felony,

one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a felony,

and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail on $20,000.00 cash/$40,000 bond or $10,000.00 secured bond. His return date in Pound Ridge court is Monday, Aug. 31.

The victim has been released from Stamford Hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.