Man, 67, Busted For Felony DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
A 67-year-old man was arrested by state police for felony DWI following a single-vehicle crash in Westchester.

Patrick R. Bridgewater, of the Bronx, was arrested around 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, in New Rochelle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, the state police responded to a one-car property damage accident on I-95 in the city of New Rochelle. Once on the scene, they found Bridgewater has lost control of his Jeep Cherokee on the southbound acceleration ramp and became disabled on top of the barrier between the ramps. 

An investigation found that he was intoxicated, McCormick said.

Bridgewater was taken into custody and processed in New Rochelle where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.15 percent. 

 Additionally, he has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years and as a result, was charged with felony DWI. 

Bridgewater was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets.

