Know Them? Police Search For Duo After Car Stolen In Northern Westchester With Keys In Ignition

Know them or this car?

New York State Police investigators in Northern Westchester issued an alert as they look to identify two suspects who allegedly stole a car that was left unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Police said that a 2018 Honda CRV was stolen from a parking area on Titicus Road in North Salem. The vehicle was later recovered by investigators on Peach Lake Road.

According to police, the investigation found that the two suspects later traveled to Walmart in Branford, Connecticut, where they were caught on camera.

The two suspects also allegedly used credit cards stolen from the CRV to make several fraudulent purchases at Walmart. They were seen leaving in an unknown four-door SUV (pictured above) and could have been used by the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the two suspects has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600, referencing case number 9768514.

