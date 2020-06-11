Know Them Or This Car? Reward Offered For Info Leading To Arrests Of Robbery Suspects

A reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest of wanted men who allegedly pistol-whipped a gas station clerk during an armed robbery in Dutchess County.

New York State Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest after a pair of suspects robbed the Shell gas station on Route 9 in Fishkill earlier this year.

Police said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, troopers responded to a reported robbery at the Shell gas station.

According to investigators, two men entered the store, with one displaying a handgun and pistol-whipping the clerk while the other took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products. The pair then fled the gas station in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Troop K by calling (845) 677-7300 and referencing case number 9407774.

